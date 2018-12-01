Lutete scores 28, leads Lowell past NJIT 94-71

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Christian Lutete scored a career-high 28 points and hot-shooting UMass Lowell rolled to a 94-71 win over NJIT on Saturday.

Lutete hit 4 of 7 from 3-point range as the River Hawks (5-5) made 11 of 22 behind the arc and shot 58 percent (34 of 59) overall. Alex Rivera hit 3 of 4 from distance and added 16 points and eight rebounds. Obadiah Noel had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Josh Gantz and Ryan Jones scored 12 apiece.

The Highlanders (7-2), who had a three-game winning streak snapped, were led by Zach Cooks with 25 points and Shyquan Gibbs with 13.

The River Hawks built a 16-point lead in the first half and settled for a 37-26 lead at the break, shooting 55 percent and holding NJIT to 32 percent.