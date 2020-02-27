LSU looks to extend streak vs A&M

Texas A&M (14-13, 8-7) vs. LSU (19-9, 10-5)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Texas A&M. In its last five wins against the Aggies, LSU has won by an average of 9 points. Texas A&M’s last win in the series came on Feb. 4, 2017, an 85-73 victory.

STEPPING UP: The Aggies have been led by Josh Nebo and Savion Flagg. Nebo has averaged 11.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while Flagg has put up 10.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been anchored by Skylar Mays and Trendon Watford, who have combined to score 29.8 points per outing.MIGHTY MAYS: Mays has connected on 36.1 percent of the 108 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 17 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.1 percent of his free throws this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aggies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Tigers. LSU has an assist on 35 of 78 field goals (44.9 percent) across its past three matchups while Texas A&M has assists on 43 of 72 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Texas A&M defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 23 percent of all possessions, the 30th-best rate in the nation. LSU has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.1 percent through 28 games (ranking the Tigers 304th among Division I teams).