LSU faces tough test vs No. 10 Kentucky

No. 10 Kentucky (20-5, 10-2) vs. LSU (18-7, 9-3)

Pete Maravich Assembly Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky presents a tough challenge for LSU. LSU has lost both of its games against ranked teams this season. Kentucky has won its last four games against conference opponents.

FAB FRESHMEN: Kentucky’s Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans and Tyrese Maxey have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Wildcats points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Skylar Mays has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all LSU field goals over the last three games. Mays has 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: LSU has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 77.4 points while giving up 70.3.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Tigers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Wildcats. LSU has 35 assists on 85 field goals (41.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Kentucky has assists on 30 of 76 field goals (39.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked 10th in Division I with an average of 80.8 points per game. The Tigers have averaged 84.7 points per game over their last three games.