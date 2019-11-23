LSU faces Rhode Island

LSU (3-2) vs. Rhode Island (4-1)

Montego Bay Convention Centre, St. James, Jamaica; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces LSU in an early season matchup. LSU fell 80-78 to Utah State in its last outing. Rhode Island is coming off a 60-47 win over North Texas in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Rhode Island’s Fatts Russell has averaged 18.2 points, 4.6 assists and 3.6 steals while Cyril Langevine has put up 9.4 points and 12 rebounds. For the Tigers, Skylar Mays has averaged 19.6 points, six rebounds and 2.6 steals while Emmitt Williams has put up 12.8 points and 7.2 rebounds.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Russell has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Rhode Island field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Rams have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Rhode Island has an assist on 37 of 80 field goals (46.3 percent) across its previous three outings while LSU has assists on 38 of 85 field goals (44.7 percent) during its past three games.

LAST FIVE: Rhode Island has averaged 70.8 points per game over its last five games. The Rams are giving up 65.8 points per game over that stretch.