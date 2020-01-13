LSU, A&M meet in conference play

LSU (11-4, 3-0) vs. Texas A&M (8-6, 2-1)

Reed Arena, College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M hosts LSU in a SEC matchup. Both teams won this past Saturday. Texas A&M earned a 69-50 road win over Vanderbilt, while LSU won 60-59 at home against Mississippi State.

SENIOR STUDS: Texas A&M’s Josh Nebo, Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell have collectively accounted for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 50 percent of all Aggies points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Aggies have allowed only 55.3 points per game across three conference games, an improvement from the 60.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.MIGHTY MAYS: Skylar Mays has connected on 38.9 percent of the 54 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 9 over his last three games. He’s also converted 86.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Texas A&M has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 59.6 points while giving up 52.6.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Tigers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Aggies. Texas A&M has an assist on 28 of 70 field goals (40 percent) across its previous three outings while LSU has assists on 31 of 77 field goals (40.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The LSU offense has scored 79.3 points per game, the 29th-highest figure in Division I. Texas A&M has only averaged 58.6 points per game, which ranks 297th nationally.