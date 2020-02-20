Loyola seeks revenge on Lafayette

Loyola (Md.) (14-14, 6-9) vs. Lafayette (17-9, 9-6)

Kirby Sports Center, Easton, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) seeks revenge on Lafayette after dropping the first matchup in Baltimore. The teams last played each other on Jan. 11, when the Leopards outshot Loyola (Md.) 40.6 percent to 35 percent and had five fewer turnovers en route to a three-point victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Loyola (Md.)’s Andrew Kostecka, Cam Spencer and Santi Aldama have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 51 percent of all Greyhounds scoring over the last five games.ACCURATE ANDREW: Kostecka has connected on 34.6 percent of the 127 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 10 over his last three games. He’s also made 83.8 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Loyola (Md.) is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 14-8 when scoring at least 62.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Greyhounds have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Leopards. Lafayette has 32 assists on 71 field goals (45.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Loyola (Md.) has assists on 44 of 88 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted 23.9 free throws per game this season, the 10th-highest rate in the country. Lafayette has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 13.6 foul shots per game (ranked 299th, nationally).