Loyola pays visit to Chicago State

Loyola (Md.) (0-1) vs. Chicago State (1-0)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Saturday, 3:05 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State plays host to Loyola (Md.) in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) went 4-9 against non-conference teams last season. In those 13 games, the Greyhounds gave up 81.2 points per game while scoring 73.7 per contest. Chicago State went 1-12 in non-conference play, averaging 61.5 points and allowing 88.8 per game in the process.