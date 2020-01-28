Loyola looks to end streak vs BU

Loyola (Md.) (9-12, 1-7) vs. Boston University (11-10, 5-3)

Case Gym, Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University looks to extend Loyola (Md.)’s conference losing streak to eight games. Loyola (Md.)’s last Patriot League win came against the Holy Cross Crusaders 80-70 on Jan. 2. Boston University is coming off a 79-64 win over Holy Cross in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Boston University’s Max Mahoney has averaged 14.7 points and 7.4 rebounds while Walter Whyte has put up 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds. For the Greyhounds, Andrew Kostecka has averaged 21.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Isaiah Hart has put up 8.8 points.

RAMPING IT UP: The Terriers have scored 74.1 points per game and allowed 65.1 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both substantial improvements over the 72 points scored and 70.8 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANDREW: Kostecka has connected on 36 percent of the 100 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 79.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

YET TO WIN: The Greyhounds are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 9-6 when they exceed 62 points. The Terriers are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 67 points and 11-3 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Loyola (Md.) has lost its last five road games, scoring 71 points, while allowing 86.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Loyola (Md.) has attempted 23 free throws per game this season, the 22nd-highest rate in the country. Boston University has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.5 foul shots per game (ranked 253rd, nationally).