Loyola looks for home win vs Army

Army (13-12, 8-6) vs. Loyola (Md.) (13-14, 5-9)

Reitz Arena, Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola (Md.) looks for its fifth straight win over Army at Reitz Arena. The last victory for the Black Knights at Loyola (Md.) was a 73-59 win on Jan. 9, 2016.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Loyola (Md.)’s Andrew Kostecka has averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and two steals while Isaiah Hart has put up 9.5 points. For the Black Knights, Tommy Funk has averaged 16.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists while Matt Wilson has put up 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Funk has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Army field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 37 field goals and 34 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Greyhounds are 0-6 when they score 62 points or fewer and 13-8 when they exceed 62 points. The Black Knights are 0-7 when they fail to score more than 62 points and 13-5 on the season, otherwise.

WINNING WHEN: Army is a perfect 7-0 when the team makes nine or more 3-pointers. The Black Knights are 6-12 when the team hits fewer than nine threes.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Loyola (Md.) has attempted the 10th-most free throws in the country at 24.1 per game. Army has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 14.2 foul shots per game (ranked 281st).