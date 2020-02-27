Loyola-Chicago looks to sweep Bradley

Loyola of Chicago (20-10, 12-5) vs. Bradley (20-10, 11-6)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley seeks revenge on Loyola of Chicago after dropping the first matchup in Chicago. The teams last met on Feb. 1, when Bradley made only five free throws on five attempts while the Ramblers hit 21 of 30 en route to the 11-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Bradley’s Darrell Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively scored 46 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Braves scoring over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Cameron Krutwig has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has accounted for 17 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bradley is 0-7 this year when it scores 64 points or fewer and 20-3 when it scores at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Bradley has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 75.8 points while giving up 66.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Loyola of Chicago defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 24.1 percent of all possessions, the 16th-best rate in the nation. Bradley has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.2 percent through 30 games (ranking the Braves 253rd among Division I teams).