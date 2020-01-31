Loyola-Chicago looks for home win vs Bradley

Bradley (15-7, 6-3) vs. Loyola of Chicago (14-8, 6-3)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola of Chicago looks for its fourth straight win over Bradley at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The last victory for the Braves at Loyola of Chicago was a 54-53 win on Jan. 13, 2016.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Bradley’s Nate Kennell, Darrell Brown and Koch Bar have combined to account for 45 percent of all Braves points this season, although that trio’s output has dropped to 29 percent over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Ramblers have given up only 57.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 63.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Cameron Krutwig has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Loyola of Chicago field goals over the last three games. The junior big man has 22 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Bradley is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 64 points and 15-2 when scoring at least 64.

STREAK SCORING: Loyola of Chicago has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69.8 points while giving up 51.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley has committed a turnover on just 18.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all MVC teams. The Braves have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season.