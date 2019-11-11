Loyola-Chicago faces Coppin State

Coppin State (0-2) vs. Loyola of Chicago (1-1)

Joseph J. Gentile Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State and Loyola of Chicago look to bounce back from losses. Coppin State fell 74-42 at Virginia Tech in its last outing. Loyola of Chicago lost 87-63 to Furman in its most recent game.

VETERAN LEADERSHIP: Coppin State’s Kamar McKnight, Andrew Robinson and Aaron Robinson have collectively accounted for 56 percent of all Eagles points this season.MIGHTY MCKNIGHT: McKnight has connected on 10.5 percent of the 19 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Coppin State as a collective unit has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among MEAC teams.