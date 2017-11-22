Loyola-Chicago darts past MVSU with a 63-50 victory (Nov 21, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Clayton Custer scored 13 points and Donte Ingram scored 12 and grabbed 10 rebounds and undefeated Loyola Chicago beat winless Mississippi Valley State 63-50 on Tuesday night.

Loyola won its sixth straight at Gentile Arena dating back to last season and is off to its best start since going 7-0 to start the 2010-11 season. The Ramblers now go on the road for six of their next eight games.

Marques Townes added 11 points and Loyola (5-0) shot 50 percent going 22 of 44 from the field. The Delta Devils led 31-28 at halftime despite just 38.7-percent shooting and only mustered 28.6-percent shooting (8 of 28) in the second half without a 3-pointer.

After halftime and still trailing 35-33, Ingram made a pair of layups, 1 of 2 free throws and Townes made a pair of free throws for a 40-35 lead and Loyola (5-0) never trailed again.

Tereke Eckwood lead Mississippi Valley State (0-5) with 15 points.