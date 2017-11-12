Loyola (Chicago) beats Division III Eureka 96-69 (Nov 12, 2017)

CHICAGO (AP) Aundre Jackson was one of three Loyola (Ill.) players with 14 points and he grabbed nine rebounds as the Ramblers beat Division III Eureka 96-69 on Sunday.

It was the Ramblers 11th straight win against non-Division I teams.

Ben Richardson and Marques Townes also scored 14 for Loyola (2-0), which hung on for an 84-80 win over Wright State on Friday night. Richardson made four of the Ramblers’ 11 3-pointers against the Red Devils.

Loyola opened the game with a 14-3 run and led 55-40 at halftime behind Jackson’s 14 points and seven rebounds. Donte Ingram scored nine of Loyola’s first 11 points of the second half to extend the lead to 66-42. Ingram finished with 10 points and Cameron Satterwhite scored 12.

Shea Feehan scored 11 of his 17 points in the first half for Eureka, which lost to Loyola for the fourth straight season. Jordan Dehm added 11 points.