Louisiana Tech cruises past Middle Tennessee 73-56

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Anthony Duruji scored 19 points, Mubarak Muhammed added 11 points and 10 rebounds and Louisiana Tech beat Middle Tennessee 73-56 on Saturday for its seventh consecutive home victory.

Amorie Archibald added 15 points and seven assists, and Ra’Shawn Langston had 10 points for Louisiana Tech (13-5, 3-2 Conference USA).

Reggie Scurry had 13 points for the Blue Raiders (3-14, 0-4), who have lost 13 straight games. James Hawthorne added 12 points and Antonio Green had 10.

Louisiana Tech built a double-digit lead early in the first half but Middle Tennessee cut it to 36-33 with about two minutes left. Langston hit a 3 at the halftime buzzer, then Archibald opened the second half with another 3, sparking a 14-2 run and the Blue Raiders never got closer.

Archibald tossed an alley-oop pass to Duruji for an emphatic two-handed slam dunk that made it 70-52 with 2:25 left.