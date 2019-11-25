Longwood squares up against UC Riverside

Longwood (4-2) vs. UC Riverside (4-2)

Student Recreation Center, Riverside, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside goes up against Longwood in a non-conference matchup. Longwood fell 65-48 at Northern Illinois last week. UC Riverside is coming off a 73-49 win at home over Denver on Saturday.

FRESHMAN QUARTET: UC Riverside has relied heavily on its freshmen this year. Callum McRae, George Willborn III, Dominick Pickett and DJ McDonald have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 56 percent of all Highlanders points over the last five games.MIGHTY MCRAE: Across six appearances this year, UC Riverside’s McRae has shot 62.1 percent.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Longwood’s DeShaun Wade has attempted 14 3-pointers and connected on 50 percent of them, and is 5 for 9 over his past five games.

STREAK SCORING: UC Riverside has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 48.

STINGY DEFENSE: UC Riverside has held opposing teams to 51.8 points per game this year, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.