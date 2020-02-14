Longwood seeks revenge on Hampton

Hampton (11-14, 6-6) vs. Longwood (10-17, 5-9)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton goes for the season sweep over Longwood after winning the previous matchup in Hampton. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 11, when the Pirates shot 48.3 percent from the field while holding Longwood’s shooters to just 37.5 percent en route to a three-point victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Longwood’s Shabooty Phillips, Juan Munoz and JaShaun Smith have combined to account for 44 percent of all Lancers scoring this season, though their production has slipped to 31 percent over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Jermaine Marrow has made or assisted on 47 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Hampton is a perfect 6-0 when the team blocks at least six opposing shots. The Pirates are 5-14 this season when they block fewer than six shots.

COLD SPELL: Hampton has lost its last four road games, scoring 71.3 points, while allowing 82.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has attempted the fifth-most free throws in all of Division I. The Pirates have averaged 24.8 free throws per game, including 26.9 per game against conference foes.