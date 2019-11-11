Longwood plays host to UMES

Maryland Eastern Shore (0-2) vs. Longwood (1-1)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland Eastern Shore and Longwood look to bounce back from losses. Each program is coming off of a road loss in their last game. Longwood lost 76-65 to George Mason on Friday, while Maryland Eastern Shore came up short in a 66-55 game at Liberty on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Hawks have been led by Da’Shawn Phillip and Bruce Guy. Phillip is averaging 9.5 points and 2.5 steals while Guy is putting up 8.5 points per game. The Lancers have been anchored by DeShaun Wade and Christian Wilson. Wade has accounted for 11.5 points and four rebounds while C. Wilson has averaged 11.5 points per outing.DOMINANT DA’SHAWN: Phillip has connected on 44.4 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 50 percent of his foul shots this season.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Longwood has held opposing teams to only 41.4 percent shooting, the lowest percentage among all Big South teams.