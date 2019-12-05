Longwood, Morgan State look to end skids

Longwood (4-5) vs. Morgan State (3-7)

Hill Field House, Baltimore; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State looks to end its five-game losing streak as it faces Longwood, who has dropped its last four. Morgan State has lost five in a row, while Longwood has dropped its last four.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Stanley Davis has averaged 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the charge for the Bears. Troy Baxter has paired with Davis and is producing 9.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and two blocks per game. The Lancers have been led by Jordan Cintron, who is averaging 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JORDAN: In nine appearances this season, Longwood’s Cintron has shot 51 percent.

WINLESS WHEN: The Lancers are 0-5 when they score 65 points or fewer and 4-0 when they exceed 65 points. The Bears are 0-6 when allowing 71 or more points and 3-1 when holding opponents below 71.

STREAK STATS: Longwood has lost its last five road games, scoring 52.6 points, while allowing 66.6 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Morgan State gets to the line more often than any other MEAC team. The Bears have averaged 21.8 free throws per game this season and 24 per game over their last five games.