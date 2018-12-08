Longwood holds off D-III Frostburg State in overtime

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Damarion Geter had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds and Longwood held off Division III Frostburg State 68-65 in overtime on Friday night.

Five players scored in double figures for Longwood (7-3). In addition to Geter, Sean Flood and Shabooty Phillips scored 13 points each and JaShaun Smith and Jordan Cintron added 12 apiece.

Daniel Alexander scored 33 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Frostburg State (3-4). Terry Kenner scored 11 points and Edwin Cole had 11 rebounds.

The Bobcats went on a 17-6 run to take a 53-49 lead near the 3-minute mark of the second half. Longwood went ahead 57-54 on two free throws by Phillips with 25 seconds left and Cole’s 3-pointer with 6 seconds remaining tied the game at 57 heading into overtime. Longwood led throughout overtime and Phillips twice made 1 of 2 free throws in the final 13 seconds to close the scoring.