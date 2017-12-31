Long Beach State beats Texas A&M-International 77-59 (Dec 30, 2017)

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) Temidayo Yussuf scored 15 points and Long Beach State shot 52 percent from the floor to beat Division II Texas A&M-International 77-59 on Saturday night.

Yussuf was 6 of 7 from the field. Barry Ogalue added 13 points, Jordan Griffin had 12 points, and KJ Byers and Jordan Roberts chipped in 10 points apiece for Long Beach State (6-10), which finished 27-of-52 shooting, but missed eight free throws.

Xabier Gomez hit four 3-pointers for 12 points to lead Texas A&M-International. Jeremy Wright scored 11 points and made three from long range.

Gomez and Wright each made a 3-pointer and Shea Garland made a jumper to open the second half and pull the Dustdevils to 42-37. Griffin answered with a 3 to spark an 18-5 run and Long Beach State cruised from there. Mason Riggins scored all six of his points for the 49ers during the stretch.

It was the first meeting between the schools.