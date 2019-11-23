Long Beach St. faces tough test vs No. 14 Arizona

Long Beach State (2-3) vs. No. 14 Arizona (5-0)

McKale Memorial Center, Tucson, Arizona; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Arizona presents a tough challenge for Long Beach State. Long Beach State has played a ranked team only once this season and lost. Arizona is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Arizona’s Zeke Nnaji has averaged 19.2 points and six rebounds while Nico Mannion has put up 13.4 points and 4.4 assists. For the Beach, Chance Hunter has averaged 15.8 points and 4.4 rebounds while Michael Carter III has put up 12 points.CLUTCH CHANCE: Hunter has connected on 73.3 percent of the 15 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 11 of 15 over the last five games. He’s also made 50 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Long Beach State’s Carter has attempted 25 3-pointers and connected on 32 percent of them, and is 8 for 25 over the past five games.

STREAK STATS: Long Beach State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 62 points and allowing 78.7 points during those contests. Arizona is on a five-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 84.4 points while giving up 55.4.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arizona defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 28.1 percent of all possessions, which is the 16th-highest rate in the country. The Long Beach State offense has turned the ball over on 23.5 percent of its possessions (ranked 313th among Division I teams).