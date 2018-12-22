Lohaus puts Northern Iowa on top in 64-62 win over N. Dakota

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Wyatt Lohaus sank a late jumper for the lead and A.J. Green made two free throws in the final seconds to keep Northern Iowa on top in a 64-62 win over North Dakota on Saturday.

The teams were tied 60-60 when Lohaus made the outside shot for a 62-60 Northern Iowa lead with 1:16 to play. Green was fouled with seven seconds left and made both free throws, taking it to 64-60.

Shandon Goldman led the Panthers (5-7) with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Trae Berhow added 12 points and six rebounds, Green finished with 10 points, six rebounds and six assists and Lohaus chipped in eight points and five rebounds.

The Panthers jumped to a 14-5 start and led 32-29 at the break but North Dakota kept it tight early in the second half and went ahead 55-50 on a Cortez Seales layup with 5:35 remaining.

Conner Avants scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (6-7). Seales finished with 10 points and five rebounds.