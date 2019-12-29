Lofton, SBU visit Buffalo

Saint Bonaventure (8-4) vs. Buffalo (8-4)

Alumni Arena, Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kyle Lofton and Saint Bonaventure will take on Davonta Jordan and Buffalo. The sophomore Lofton is averaging 12.2 points and 8.4 assists over the last five games. Jordan, a senior, is averaging 14.2 points and 5.8 assists over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Buffalo’s Jordan, Jayvon Graves and Antwain Johnson have collectively accounted for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 48 percent of all Bulls points over the last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Lofton has been directly responsible for 47 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 22 field goals and 42 assists in those games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bulls have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bonnies. Buffalo has an assist on 62 of 98 field goals (63.3 percent) over its previous three games while Saint Bonaventure has assists on 50 of 83 field goals (60.2 percent) during its past three games.

GET OUT AND RUN: The quick-tempoed Buffalo offense has averaged 74.8 possessions per game this season, ranking the Bulls 28th nationally. Saint Bonaventure has not been as opportunistic as the Bulls and is averaging only 65.6 possessions per game (ranked 328th).