LMU, Pacific meet in conference play

Loyola Marymount (8-13, 2-5) vs. Pacific (15-8, 3-4)

Spanos Center, Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes meet as Loyola Marymount matches up against Pacific. Each squad is coming off a loss this past Saturday. Pacific lost 92-59 at Gonzaga, while Loyola Marymount came up short in a 73-62 game at home to Saint Mary’s.

STEPPING UP: Pacific’s Jahlil Tripp has averaged 15.7 points and 8.3 rebounds while Justin Moore has put up 9.1 points. For the Lions, Eli Scott has averaged 15.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.8 assists while Ivan Alipiev has put up 9.4 points.

IN-CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Tigers have scored 72.1 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 68.8 per game they managed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Tripp has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Pacific field goals over the last five games. Tripp has accounted for 36 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 13-0 when they hold opposing teams to 66 points or fewer and 2-8 when opponents exceed 66 points. The Lions are 6-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 41.3 percent or worse, and 2-13 when opponents exceed that percentage.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Loyola Marymount’s Jordan Bell has attempted 42 3-pointers and connected on 16.7 percent of them, and is 2 for 12 over the last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pacific has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Tigers have averaged 20.3 foul shots per game this season, including 23.3 per game against conference opponents.