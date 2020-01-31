LMU looks for home win vs Pepperdine

Pepperdine (11-11, 4-4) vs. Loyola Marymount (8-14, 2-6)

Albert Gersten Pavilion, Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount looks for its fifth straight win over Pepperdine at Albert Gersten Pavilion. The last victory for the Waves at Loyola Marymount was a 69-56 win on Dec. 29, 2014.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Loyola Marymount’s Eli Scott has averaged 15.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists while Ivan Alipiev has put up 9.1 points. For the Waves, Colbey Ross has averaged 19.8 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists while Kameron Edwards has put up 16.2 points and 6.8 rebounds.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Ross has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Pepperdine field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 37 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Loyola Marymount is 6-0 when holding opponents to 41.3 percent or worse from the field, and 2-14 when opponents shoot better than that. Pepperdine is 6-0 when allowing 42.2 percent or less and 5-11 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

BEHIND THE ARC: Pepperdine’s Chavez has attempted 112 3-pointers and connected on 41.1 percent of them, and is 8 for 19 over his last three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Pepperdine has attempted the second-most free throws among all WCC teams. The Waves have averaged 20.4 free throws per game and 22.7 per game over their last three games.