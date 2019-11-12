LIU Brooklyn pays visit to George Mason

Long Island-Brooklyn (0-2) vs. George Mason (2-0)

EagleBank Arena, Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Mason plays Long Island-Brooklyn in an early season matchup. Each team last saw action this past Friday. George Mason won over Longwood 76-65, while Long Island-Brooklyn fell 87-74 to UMass Lowell.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Sharks are led by Raiquan Clark and Ty Flowers. Clark is averaging 21 points while Flowers is accounting for 17 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.5 blocks per game. The Patriots have been led by Jamal Hartwell II and Javon Greene. Hartwell has averaged 15.5 points while Greene has put up 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists per game.JUMPING FOR JAMAL: Hartwell has connected on 42.9 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Long Island-Brooklyn’s Flowers has made 18.2 percent of his 22 3-point attempts this season. For George Mason, Greene has connected on 43.8 percent of his 16 attempts from deep.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn as a collective unit has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-most among Division I teams.