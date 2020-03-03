LIU Brooklyn meets FDU in NEC quarters

No. 5 seed Fairleigh Dickinson (11-18, 9-9) vs. No. 4 seed Long Island-Brooklyn (14-17, 9-9)

Northeast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson is set to take on Long Island-Brooklyn in the quarterfinals of the NEC tournament. Long Island-Brooklyn won both of the regular season matchups earlier this season. The teams last met on Feb. 21, when the Sharks shot 44.4 percent from the field and went 12 for 27 from 3-point territory en route to a five-point victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: The explosive Raiquan Clark has averaged 19.9 points and 7.5 rebounds to lead the charge for the Sharks. Ty Flowers has paired with Clark and is producing 14.2 points and 9.9 rebounds per game. The Knights are led by Jahlil Jenkins, who is averaging 15.6 points.JUMPING FOR JAHLIL: Jenkins has connected on 39.2 percent of the 130 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Sharks are 0-8 when they score 66 points or fewer and 14-9 when they exceed 66 points. The Knights are 0-10 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 11-8 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Sharks have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Knights. Long Island-Brooklyn has 37 assists on 73 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Fairleigh Dickinson has assists on 34 of 83 field goals (41 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 76.3 points per game.