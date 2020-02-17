LIU Brooklyn looks to sweep St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (11-14, 5-8) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (12-14, 7-6)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) seeks revenge on Long Island-Brooklyn after dropping the first matchup in Brooklyn Heights. The teams last faced each other on Jan. 15, when the Sharks shot 45.8 percent from the field while holding St. Francis (NY) to just 39.4 percent on their way to a three-point victory.

STEPPING UP: The Terriers are led by Unique McLean and Chauncey Hawkins. McLean has averaged 11.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while Hawkins has recorded 13.2 points per game. The Sharks have been led by seniors Raiquan Clark and Ty Flowers, who are scoring 20.2 and 14.8 per game, respectively.MIGHTY MCLEAN: McLean has connected on 29.5 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 3 of 9 over the last three games. He’s also converted 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Sharks are 0-8 when they score 66 points or fewer and 12-6 when they exceed 66 points. The Terriers are 0-9 when they fail to score more than 63 points and 11-5 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: St. Francis (NY) has lost its last three road games, scoring 49.7 points, while allowing 64.3 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.5 points per game.