LIU Brooklyn faces Centenary (NJ)

Centenary (NJ) vs. Long Island-Brooklyn (4-8)

Steinberg Wellness Center, Brooklyn, New York; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Long Island-Brooklyn Sharks are set to battle the Cyclones of Division III Centenary (NJ). Long Island-Brooklyn lost 69-58 loss at home to St. Peter’s in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERS: Raiquan Clark has averaged 20.6 points and 7.7 rebounds this year for Long Island-Brooklyn. Ty Flowers is also a key contributor, with 13.1 points and 9.4 rebounds per game.CLUTCH CLARK: Through 11 games, Long Island-Brooklyn’s Raiquan Clark has connected on 50 percent of the 24 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 66.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Long Island-Brooklyn went 5-6 overall when playing against out-of-conference competition last season. The Sharks offense scored 72.2 points per contest across those 11 contests.