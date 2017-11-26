Little Rock tops Norfolk State 70-55 for first win of season (Nov 26, 2017)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) Wadly Mompremier totaled nine points, five rebounds and four blocked shots to help guide Little Rock to its first win of the season, 70-55 over Norfolk State on Sunday.

The Trojans (1-5) won despite no players scoring in double figures. Andre Jones, Jaizec Lottie and Camron Reedus all joined Mompremier with nine points.

Little Rock knocked down 53.1 percent (26 of 49) of its shots, including 6 of 15 (40 percent) from 3-point range.

Steven Whitley paced the Spartans with 16 points and seven rebounds, but he also had six of Norfolk’s 21 turnovers. The Spartans took 13 more shots from the floor, but shot just 29 percent (18 of 62).

Norfolk State (0-6) led 4-1 on a pair of Preston Bungei baskets, but that was it. Little Rock pushed its lead to 20 at 37-17 on a Damir Hadzic 3-pointer with 2:23 left in the first half and Norfolk never got closer than the final score after the break.