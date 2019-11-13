Little Rock faces Southwest Baptist

Southwest Baptist vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (1-1)

Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock, Arkansas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Arkansas-Little Rock Trojans will be taking on the Bearcats of Division II Southwest Baptist. Arkansas-Little Rock lost 75-70 at Illinois State in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Markquis Nowell has averaged 20 points, six assists and three steals this year for Arkansas-Little Rock. Complementing Nowell is Ben Coupet Jr., who is averaging 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.FEATHERY NOWELL: Through two games, Arkansas-Little Rock’s Markquis Nowell has connected on 28.6 percent of the 14 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock went 4-8 overall when playing against out-of-conference foes last year. The Trojans put up 76.8 points per contest in those 12 games.