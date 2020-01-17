Little Rock, App State meet in conference play

Arkansas-Little Rock (12-7, 6-2) vs. Appalachian State (10-9, 4-4)

Holmes Convocation Center, Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas-Little Rock visits Appalachian State in a Sun Belt matchup. Arkansas-Little Rock took care of Coastal Carolina by 16 on the road in its last outing. Appalachian State is coming off an 83-80 overtime home win over Arkansas State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Justin Forrest has put up 18.5 points to lead the charge for the Mountaineers. Complementing Forrest is Isaac Johnson, who is putting up 10.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The Trojans are led by Markquis Nowell, who is averaging 17.7 points, 4.1 assists and 2.2 steals.

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Mountaineers have scored 69.3 points per game to Sun Belt opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 64.3 per game they managed against non-conference competition.

KEY FACILITATOR: Forrest has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Appalachian State field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 35 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Trojans are 0-5 when they score 63 points or fewer and 12-2 when they exceed 63 points. The Mountaineers are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 60 points and 10-3 on the season, otherwise.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Mountaineers are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 5-9 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Trojans are 7-0 when they score at least 72 points and 5-7 on the year when falling short of 72.

DID YOU KNOW: Arkansas-Little Rock is ranked second among Sun Belt teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 32.8 percent. The Trojans have averaged 10.2 offensive boards per game and 11.8 per game over their last five games.