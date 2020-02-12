Lipscomb seeks revenge on NJIT

NJIT (7-16, 4-6) vs. Lipscomb (10-14, 5-6)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT goes for the season sweep over Lipscomb after winning the previous matchup in Newark. The teams last played on Jan. 16, when the Highlanders shot 58.2 percent from the field while limiting Lipscomb’s shooters to just 37.7 percent on their way to a 75-57 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Lipscomb’s Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 58 percent of all Bisons points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Highlanders have given up only 64.8 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 74.3 per game they gave up against non-conference foes.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 54 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. The sophomore big man has accounted for 46 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bisons are 0-8 when they allow at least 75 points and 10-6 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Highlanders are 0-11 when allowing 72 or more points and 7-5 on the season, otherwise.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Bisons have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Highlanders. Lipscomb has 32 assists on 75 field goals (42.7 percent) over its previous three contests while NJIT has assists on 22 of 72 field goals (30.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Lipscomb is rated second among Atlantic Sun teams with an average of 70.7 points per game.