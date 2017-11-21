Lipscomb pulls away late, beats Abilene Christian 75-67 (Nov 20, 2017)

ABILENE, Texas (AP) Rob Marberry scored 17 points, Matt Rose added 15 and Lipscomb pulled away in the final two minutes for a 75-67 victory over Abilene Christian on Monday night.

Marberry shot 8 of 14 from the floor. Rose made three 3-pointers and was 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Michael Buckland had 10 points and Eli Pepper grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for Lipscomb (3-2).

Tevin Foster scored 24 points to lead Abilene Christian (2-2). Jalone Friday finished with 15 points on 6-of-16 shooting from the floor. Jaren Lewis chipped in 11 points.

Foster made four free throws and Lewis added another to pull Abilene Christian to 64-63 with 2:02 to play. Rose hit a 3-pointer to spark an 11-4 surge to end it. Rose scored seven points and Buckland added four during the stretch.