Lipscomb plays Tennessee St.

Lipscomb (1-1) vs. Tennessee State (1-1)

Gentry Center, Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb and Tennessee State look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past Saturday. Tennessee State lost 59-57 at Chattanooga, while Lipscomb fell 73-70 at home to Middle Tennessee.

LEADING THE WAY: This game represents a Nashville homecoming for Bisons senior Andrew Fleming, who’s recording 12.5 points, seven rebounds and four assists this season. Ahsan Asadullah has also led the way for the visitors by averaging 15 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game. On the opposing bench, Carlos Marshall Jr. has averaged 19 points while Jy’lan Washington has put up 11.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and two blocks.ACCURATE AHSAN: Asadullah has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 62.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Tennessee State as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is 10th-best among Division I teams.