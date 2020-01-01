Lipscomb looks to extend streak vs Stetson

Lipscomb (5-8, 0-0) vs. Stetson (6-9, 0-0)

Edmunds Center, DeLand, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Stetson. Lipscomb has won by an average of 16 points in its last seven wins over the Hatters. Stetson’s last win in the series came on March 3, 2016, a 96-75 win.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Stetson’s Rob Perry has averaged 15 points and 5.1 rebounds while Mahamadou Diawara has put up 13.5 points and 6.9 rebounds. For the Bisons, Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 14.5 points and 9.3 rebounds while KJ Johnson has put up 15.3 points.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 44.3 percent of the 79 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 13 of 28 over his last five games. He’s also converted 68.1 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Hatters are 0-5 when they score 61 points or fewer and 6-4 when they exceed 61 points. The Bisons are 0-7 when allowing 73 or more points and 5-1 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Lipscomb has lost its last four road games, scoring 64.8 points, while allowing 84.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Stetson attempts more free throws per game than any other Atlantic Sun team. The Hatters have averaged 21.6 free throws per game this season and 27.4 per game over their last five games.