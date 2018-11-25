Liberty tops Savannah St 82-56 for best start since 2008

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee made three 3-pointers and scored 15 points and Scottie James scored 14 with seven rebounds to propel Liberty to an 82-56 victory over Savannah State on Saturday.

Elijah Cuffee sank three 3s and scored 13 for the Flames (5-1), who are off to their best start since head coach Ritchie McKay’s first stint with Liberty in 2008. McKay picked up his 100th win with the Flames. He is the second coach to accomplish the feat at Liberty, which was picked by coaches to finish third in its first season in the Atlantic Sun Conference.

Liberty held the Tigers (3-5) to 32-percent shooting in the first half and led 33-25 at intermission. Savannah State was held to 22-percent shooting (8 of 37) from 3-point range by the Flames, who came into the game allowing 57.3 points per game — 14th best in the country.

Freshman John Grant Jr. was the lone Tiger in double figures with a career-high 17 points. He added 10 rebounds for his second double-double.