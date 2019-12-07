Liberty puts streak on line vs Grand Canyon

Liberty (10-0) vs. Grand Canyon (4-6)

Talking Stick Resort Arena, Phoenix; Sunday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its 11th straight win of the season as it battles Grand Canyon. Liberty is looking to extend its current 10-game winning streak. Grand Canyon is coming off a 75-67 overtime win over Mount St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Scottie James is averaging 11.3 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Flames. Darius McGhee is also a big contributor, producing 10.1 points per game. The Antelopes have been led by Carlos Johnson, who is averaging 14 points and 6.1 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOHNSON: Johnson has connected on 29.1 percent of the 55 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over the last five games. He’s also made 71 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Grand Canyon is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Liberty’s McGhee has attempted 53 3-pointers and connected on 43.4 percent of them, and is 10 for 22 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Liberty defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 33.2 percent, the fourth-best mark in the country. Grand Canyon has allowed opponents to shoot 45 percent from the field through 10 games (ranked 273rd).