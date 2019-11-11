Liberty plays host to SC St.

South Carolina State (1-1) vs. Liberty (2-0)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and Liberty both look to put winning streaks together . South Carolina State beat Bob Jones University by 15 on Friday. Liberty is coming off a 66-55 win over Maryland Eastern Shore on Sunday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Liberty’s Scottie James has averaged 12.5 points and 11 rebounds while Darius McGhee has put up 11.5 points. For the Bulldogs, Ian Kinard has averaged 13 points while Damni Applewhite has put up 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds.INTRIGUING IAN: Kinard has connected on 66.7 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Liberty’s McGhee has attempted 14 3-pointers and has connected on 42.9 percent of them.

DID YOU KNOW: Liberty has committed a turnover on just 18.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Flames have turned the ball over only 11 times per game this season.