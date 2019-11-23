Liberty meets Rice in Bahamas

Liberty (6-0) vs. Rice (5-2)

Islands of the Bahamas Showcase , Kendall G.L. Isaacs National Gymnasium, Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty and Rice will meet in the Islands of the Bahamas Showcase. Rice earned a 75-69 win over Milwaukee in its most recent game, while Liberty got an 89-48 blowout win against Morgan State in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: The Flames are led by seniors Scottie James and Caleb Homesley. James is averaging 9.8 points and 8.7 rebounds while Homesley is putting up 11.2 points and five rebounds per game. The Owls have been led by Trey Murphy III and Robert Martin. Murphy has produced 12.4 points and 4.1 rebounds while Martin has averaged 10.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game.MIGHTY MURPHY III: Murphy has connected on 39 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 14 of 30 over the last five games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: Rice is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 81 points or fewer. The Owls are 0-2 when opponents score more than 81 points.

FLOOR SPACING: Liberty’s Darius McGhee has attempted 35 3-pointers and connected on 42.9 percent of them, and is 14 for 30 over the last five games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 51.2 points per game this year, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.