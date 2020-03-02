Liberty meets NJIT in Atlantic Sun quarters

No. 8 seed NJIT (9-20, 6-10) vs. No. 1 seed Liberty (27-4, 13-3)

Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT is set to square off against Liberty in the Atlantic Sun tourney quarterfinals. Liberty swept the two-game regular season series. The teams last played on Feb. 15, when the Flames shot 38.2 percent from the field and went 13 for 16 from the free throw line en route to a 13-point victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Liberty has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Myo Baxter-Bell have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 74 percent of all Flames points over the last five games.CLUTCH COOKS: Zach Cooks has connected on 31.4 percent of the 169 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also made 77.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-13 when it allows at least 72 points and 9-7 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Liberty has won its last 14 home games, scoring an average of 69.7 points while giving up 49.1.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 53.6 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Flames second among Division I teams. The NJIT offense has averaged 64 points through 29 games (ranked 299th, nationally).