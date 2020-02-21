Liberty looks to extend streak vs Stetson

Stetson (15-13, 9-4) vs. Liberty (25-3, 11-2)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its seventh straight conference win against Stetson. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Stetson Hatters 48-43 on Jan. 25. Stetson came up short in a 78-69 game at NJIT in its last outing.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Liberty’s Caleb Homesley has averaged 13.7 points and 5.1 rebounds while Scottie James has put up 11.1 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Hatters, Rob Perry has averaged 16 points and five rebounds while Mahamadou Diawara has put up 12.5 points and 6.6 rebounds.POTENT PERRY: Perry has connected on 44 percent of the 141 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 19 over the last five games. He’s also made 69 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Liberty has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 69.2 points while giving up 49.1.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flames have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Hatters. Liberty has an assist on 41 of 72 field goals (56.9 percent) across its previous three outings while Stetson has assists on 28 of 69 field goals (40.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 53 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Flames second among Division I teams. The Stetson offense has averaged 63.8 points through 28 games (ranked 299th, nationally).