Liberty looks to extend streak vs NJIT

NJIT (7-17, 4-7) vs. Liberty (23-3, 9-2)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its fifth straight conference win against NJIT. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Stetson Hatters 48-43 on Jan. 25. NJIT has dropped its last four games against conference opponents.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Liberty’s Caleb Homesley has averaged 13.1 points and five rebounds while Scottie James has put up 10.8 points and 7.4 rebounds. For the Highlanders, Zach Cooks has averaged 19.4 points and 4.8 rebounds while San Antonio Brinson has put up 11.4 points and five rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Highlanders have allowed just 65.9 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 74.3 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH COOKS: Cooks has connected on 31.3 percent of the 144 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 26 over his last five games. He’s also made 78.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: NJIT is 0-12 when it allows at least 72 points and 7-5 when it holds opponents to less than 72.

STREAK STATS: Liberty has won its last 11 home games, scoring an average of 68.6 points while giving up 46.5.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty defense has allowed only 52.2 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Flames second among Division I teams. The NJIT offense has averaged 64.5 points through 24 games (ranked 292nd, nationally).