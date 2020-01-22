Liberty looks to extend streak vs N. Fla.

Liberty (19-1, 5-0) vs. North Florida (11-9, 4-1)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its 11th straight conference win against North Florida. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the North Florida Ospreys 75-70 on Feb. 23, 2019. North Florida is coming off a 75-68 road win over Jacksonville on Thursday.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 69 percent of all Ospreys points over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Ospreys have given up just 68.4 points per game across five conference games, an improvement from the 79.4 per game they allowed in non-conference play.CLUTCH CALEB: Caleb Homesley has connected on 33.3 percent of the 69 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also converted 54.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Ospreys have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Flames. North Florida has 43 assists on 80 field goals (53.8 percent) over its past three outings while Liberty has assists on 33 of 66 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Liberty offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.3 percent of its possessions, which is the 26th-best rate in the nation. The North Florida defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.4 percent of all possessions (ranked 307th among Division I teams).