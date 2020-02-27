Liberty looks to extend streak vs Lipscomb

Liberty (26-3, 12-2) vs. Lipscomb (13-15, 8-7)

Allen Arena, Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its eighth straight conference win against Lipscomb. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the Stetson Hatters 48-43 on Jan. 25. Lipscomb lost 82-74 on the road against North Florida in its most recent game.

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Liberty has been fueled by senior leadership while Lipscomb has relied on freshmen this year. For the Flames, seniors Caleb Homesley, Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Myo Baxter-Bell have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring, including 93 percent of all points over its last five. On the other bench, freshmen Ahsan Asadullah, Michael Buckland and KJ Johnson have combined to account for 54 percent of Lipscomb’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Asadullah has been directly responsible for 53 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last five games. The sophomore big man has 47 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Lipscomb is 0-9 this year when it allows 75 points or more and 13-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 75.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Flames have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bisons. Lipscomb has 38 assists on 73 field goals (52.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Liberty has assists on 48 of 75 field goals (64 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: Liberty has held opposing teams to 52.9 points per game this season, the second-lowest figure among all Division I teams.