Liberty looks to extend streak vs Lipscomb

Lipscomb (7-11, 2-3) vs. Liberty (18-1, 4-0)

Vines Center, Lynchburg, Virginia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty looks for its 10th straight conference win against Lipscomb. Liberty’s last Atlantic Sun loss came against the North Florida Ospreys 75-70 on Feb. 23, 2019. Lipscomb fell short in a 75-57 game at NJIT on Thursday.

LEADING THE WAY: Liberty’s Caleb Homesley has averaged 11.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while Scottie James has put up 10.1 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Bisons, Ahsan Asadullah has averaged 16.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while KJ Johnson has put up 12.9 points.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Flames have given up only 43.3 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 55.9 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Asadullah has either made or assisted on 58 percent of all Lipscomb field goals over the last three games. Asadullah has accounted for 26 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 75: Lipscomb is 0-7 when it allows at least 75 points and 7-4 when it holds opponents to less than 75.

BEHIND THE ARC: Lipscomb’s Michael Buckland has attempted 66 3-pointers and connected on 40.9 percent of them, and is 8 for 18 over the past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The sturdy Liberty defense has held opponents to 51.1 points per game, the second-lowest mark in Division I. Lipscomb has allowed an average of 72 points through 18 games (ranking the Bisons 215th).