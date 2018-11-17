Liberty leads most of way, beats Kent State 77-70

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Caleb Homesley came off the bench and scored 16 points to lead five players in double-figure scoring and Liberty to a 77-70 victory over Kent State on Friday night.

Homesley scored 12 points in the second half and finished 7-of-13 shooting with eight rebounds. Keenan Gumbs added 13 points for Liberty (3-0). Scottie James, Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz and Lovell Cabbil Jr. each chipped in 11 points. James finished with a game-high nine rebounds.

Jalen Avery scored 23 points to lead Kent State (2-1). Philip Whittington had 14 points and C.J. Williamson added 12.

The Flames led nearly the entire game and had an eight-point lead at halftime. Kent State pulled to 55-49 with eight minutes left. James answered with a layup and 3-pointer to spark a 12-2 run and the Golden Flashes didn’t get closer. Darius McGhee capped the surge with a 3-pointer with five minutes remaining.

It was the first meeting between the schools.