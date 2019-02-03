Liberty bounces back to beat NJIT 77-57

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz scored 18 points, Caleb Homesley added 17 and Scottie James had 16 with 10 rebounds as Liberty bounced back from its lone conference loss with a 77-57 win over NJIT on Saturday night.

Pacheco-Ortiz made all four of his 3-point attempts and Homesley and Lovell Cabbil (13 points) made three each for the Flames, who shot 52 percent overall and 46 percent from the arc.

The Flames (19-5, 8-1 Atlantic Sun) lost to league-leader Lipscomb in their previous game but have now won nine of their last 10.

Homesley scored 12 points and James 11 in the first half when Liberty shot 57 percent and took a 40-28 lead with a 17-2 half-ending run. NJIT got within nine with 12:46 remaining in the game before the Flames took off with a 15-6 run, going on to lead by as many as 22.

Abdul Lewis scored 14 points and Diandre Wilson and Donovan Greer 13 each for the Highlanders (18-6, 6-3), who had a five-game win streak snapped.