Lewis scores 20 to lead Blue Hose to 80-65 victory

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Francois Lewis made four 3-pointers and scored 20 points and Presbyterian defeated Tennessee Tech 80-65 on Saturday night.

Davon Bell added 14 points and seven assists, Adam Flagler scored 13 points and JC Younger 11 for the Blue Hose (1-1), in the program’s first-ever meeting with the Golden Eagles (1-1).

Courtney Alexander scored 17 points and pulled down 11 rebounds to lead Tennessee Tech. Jr. Clay added 14 points and Corey Tillery made four 3-pointers for his 12.

The Blue Hose shot 49 percent and were 10 of 23 from the arc. Tennessee Tech hurt itself at the free-throw line, making only 14 of 25.

Lewis and Flagler scored 11 points each in the first half when Presbyterian took a 43-34 lead. A 13-2 run capped by a Lewis 3-pointer put the Blue Hose up 16 midway through the second half and the lead remained in double figures.